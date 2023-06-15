IGP Seals Plateau LG Secretariats

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has directed the sealing of all 17 local government council secretariats in Plateau State, North Central Nigeria.

In a statement signed by state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, the action is to avoid possible threats to lives and properties in the local government councils as a result of leadership tussle following the suspension of elected chairmen and councilors by the state government.

In replacement of the suspended local government leadership, transition management committee chairmen were appointed and inaugurated for the council areas which did not go down well with the elected Chairmen and Councillors.

Having obtained a court injunction restraining the Plateau State Government from tampering with the democratic structures at the local government level pending the hearing of the substantive suit filed by the aggrieved chairmen, the government went ahead to inaugurate the transition management committee which has attracted tension among supporters of both sides.

As a means of maintaining law and order in the state, Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka has been directed to seal up all the local government council secretariats.

The statement added that the Nigeria Police Force in the state cannot tolerate breakdown of law and order with a warning that the command will not take it lightly with anyone who tries to disrupt the process or causes any confusion around the local government secretariats.