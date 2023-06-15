I’ll Always Cherish Time We Had Together, Tinubu Remembers Late Mum

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reminisced about the special moments he shared with his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji.

The president shared a remembrance note for his mum on social media, who died on this day, a decade ago.

“10 years ago, today, my darling mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji passed away.

“On this day, I remember her love, grit, devotion and generosity.

“I will always cherish the time we had together and the values of hard work, forthrightness and perseverance she instilled in me,” the president wrote on his official Facebook Page.

He prayed that Allah will continue to rest “her beautiful soul”.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu earlier today, inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC), with a promise to sustain the rejuvenation of the nations economy.

Addressing governors of the federation, President Tinubu charged the council to join forces to support his administration towards transforming the nations economy.

He reminded the council of the promise made during his inaugural speech that he would focus on 8 priority areas including Security, Economy, Job creation, Agriculture and Infrastructure among others.

President Tinubu further noted that the task of the growing the economy is quite enormous but he and the Governors should have no reason to complain, as he underlined the need harness the Nations potentials to stimulate serious growth.

The inauguration comes a week after he directed NEC to meet and come up with interventions to mitigate the effects of the petroleum subsidy.