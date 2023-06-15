‘Japa’: Reps Reject Motion To Address Nigerians’ Migration

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a motion to address the migration of Nigerians to other countries in search of a better life.

A member, Victor Agbese prayed the House to urge the Federal Government to declare the “Japa” (migration) syndrome a national emergency and convene a national summit to address the matter but it was voted against by majority of the lawmakers.

With Nigeria’s unemployment rate at a new record high of 33.3 percent, the mass exodus known as the ‘Japa’ phenomenon has been in full swing for a while.

Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States are some of the top destinations for Nigerian youths relocating in pursuit of better education, employment and security purposes, among other reasons.

The 10th House of Representatives was inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

All four candidates endorsed by President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the top four seats in the 10th NASS.

Godswill Akpabio was elected Senate President after defeating Abdul’aziz Yari, who is also an APC member. The former Akwa Ibom governor was returned elected as President of the 10th Senate after scoring 63 votes defeating Senator Yari who scored 46 votes.

Also, Jibrin Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, emerged unopposed as Senate Deputy President, succeeding Ovie Omo-Agege.

For the House of Representatives, a member from Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas, was elected Speaker just as a member representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, Benjamin Kalu emerged the Deputy Speaker.