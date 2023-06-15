Kano Govt Clarifies Status of New Emirates Amidst Rumours

In response to recent social media rumours, the Kano State Government has officially stated that no decision has been made regarding the status of the new emirates established by the previous administration of Abdullahi Ganduje.

The government aims to ensure transparency and open communication with the citizens of Kano regarding major policies and decisions.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Sanusi Tofa, addressed the speculations in a press statement released earlier on Thursday.

He emphasised that the engagements between the executive and legislative arms of the government would be conducted in an open and transparent manner, allowing the people of Kano to have access to information about significant policies and decisions made by the new administration of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“There have been widespread rumors circulating on social media platforms regarding the fate of the new emirates in Kano. We would like to clarify that no decision has been taken yet on this matter,” stated Tofa. “We assure the public that any decisions regarding the new emirates will be communicated officially and in a transparent manner.”

This statement comes in response to growing speculation among the citizens of Kano regarding the future of the new emirates, which were established by the previous administration.

Many citizens have been eagerly anticipating an update on the status of these emirates, and the government’s reassurance of open engagement provides hope for clarity in the near future.

In other news, the Kano State Assembly held its inaugural session on Wednesday, approving a request made by Governor Kabir Yusuf, to appoint 20 special advisers.

“We are pleased to announce that the State Assembly has graciously approved the appointment of 20 special advisers as requested by Governor Yusuf,” Tofa added.

As the NNPP-led administration takes shape, the citizens of Kano eagerly await further updates and the official decisions regarding the new emirates.

The commitment to transparency and open engagement displayed by the government will undoubtedly foster trust and participation among the people.