Lagos Govt Begins Healing Sessions For Perpetrators Of Domestic Violence

The Lagos State Government has commenced support and healing group sessions for perpetrators of domestic and sexual violence.

In a statement on Thursday, the Executive Secretary of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the programme was in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to providing a a holistic response to sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

“The worrisome increase in cases of domestic violence has informed the necessity to address the trend,” she stated.

“The support and healing group sessions for perpetrators of domestic violence will tackle the root causes of domestic violence. The programme will help identify and address the underlying factors contributing to perpetrators’ violent behaviour as results from the research show that these domestic violence cases stem from deep-seated issues such as unresolved trauma, anger management problems, substance abuse, or learned patterns of violence.”

According to her, without psychological intervention, there was a risk that the act might become a vicious cycle.

“Without psychological intervention, there is a risk that the perpetrators may perpetuate the cycle of violence in their relationships or pass it on to future generations,” Vivour-Adeniyi said.

“Hence through strategic intervention perpetrators can gain insight into these factors and develop healthier coping strategies and also break the cycle of violence that the support and healing group sessions can avail.”

She disclosed that the structured intervention sessions would enable perpetrators to gain insights into alternative coping mechanisms, conflict resolution skills, and healthy relationship dynamics.