Tinubu Has Hit Ground Running, Invalidated Fears – Ex-Presidential Spokesman

A former presidential spokesman Ima Niboro says President Tinubu’s actions since assuming office on May 29 has invalidated fears about the Nigerian leader.

Tinubu has since his inauguration taken several steps including the removal of fuel subsidy, the suspension of Abdurasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Godwin Emefiele as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor among other decisions.

While there were claims about Tinubu’s health in the run-up to the 2023 elections, Niboro said the President’s actions in the last few weeks have rubbished such fears.

President Bola Tinubu has hit the ground running and invalidated the fears of those who made all kinds of assumptions about his age etc, says ex-presidential spokesman Ima Niboro.#CTVTweets#PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/41alt2ctSn — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 15, 2023

“I must say that President Bola Tinubu has hit the ground running,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“So far, he has vanquished and invalidated the fears of many Nigerians who made all kinds of assumptions about his age, about this, and about that. Now, you have seen the capacity that he has brought into governance in about three weeks,” Niboro, who was a spokesman to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said on Thursday.

His comment came hours after Tinubu appointed some special advisers and Niboro believes this and other appointments are “commendable” feats

“The first set of appointments are usually from people he knows so well, he trusts, those he has been with, and those who know him well, who without speaking understand him, know his direction and where he is going,” he added.

While beaming the searchlight on each of the special advisers, he said they fit in well into the positions.

Also, while speaking about the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu as the president’s special adviser on security, Niboro waded into the conversation on whether the post is now a replacement for the National Security Adviser (NSA) role.

But he said, “It is the presidential prerogative. He is the president”.