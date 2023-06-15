Troops Kill 59 Bandits, Terrorists In North-West Operations

Troops of the Nigerian Army have in the last two weeks eliminated 59 bandits, terrorists, and other criminals in various operations in North Western part of the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

“Troops also neutralized 38 terrorists, apprehended 10 and rescued 24 kidnapped civilians,” the defence spokesman stated.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

The troops also recovered 20 AK47 rifles, 92 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 894 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 PKT guns, 28 AK47 magazines, eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, 83 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm special, five Dane guns, and three IEDs.

Other items include 19 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, three Boafeng radios and 34 cattle, Danmadami said.

“Equally, the air component had between June 2 and June 6, conducted air interdiction operation at a terrorist leader’s enclave in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara observed with terrorist activities.

“Accordingly, the target was attacked with rockets neutralising several terrorists.

“Also, on June 4, a similar operation was carried out within Batsari, Danmusa and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State and Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara following intel on terrorists converging at these locations,” he stated.