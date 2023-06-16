Court Orders DSS To ‘Immediately’ Grant Emefiele Access To Lawyers, Family

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the DSS has been ordered to immediately grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers and family members as it is within his constitutional right.

Emefiele was arrested by the DSS on Saturday, hours after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening.

The order came from Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting at Maitama Abuja on Friday, following an application by J.B. Daudu SAN, counsel to Emefiele.

He informed the court that he had written letters to the DSS, particularly on June 14, for the purpose of taking further instruction from him, but the DSS has refused to respond to the application.

On the other hand, counsel to the second and third respondents, I. Awo, told the court that the DSS did not have the penchant for refusing such a request and that it was wrong to do so.

However, he expressed certainty that the security service would abide by the order of court and grant access to the listed lawyers and family members of Emefiele to see him, while counsel to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation did not oppose the application.

In another development, counsel to the DSS, as well as the Office of the AGF, requested extension of time to file their respective responses to the originating motion, which was granted and the suit was further adjourned till Tuesday, June 19 for hearing of the substantive suit.