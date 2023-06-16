Gov Yusuf Reinstates Kano’s Revenue Boss Sacked By Ganduje

In a surprising turn of events, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has reinstated the former Executive Chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), Alhaji Sani Abdulkadir Dambo.

Dambo was previously sacked by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje following corruption allegations. The decision to reinstate Dambo was announced on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sanusi Dawakin Tofa.

The Ganduje-led administration had suspended Dambo and appointed the Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO) as the acting chairman pending the conclusion of investigations into the corruption allegations. However, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has now overturned the suspension and reinstated Dambo to his former position.

Dambo, who is currently a senior manager of Tax Audit at the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) in Abuja. He is also a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Taxation, boasting an impressive 20 years of experience in tax administration.

In addition to Dambo’s reinstatement, the Governor has appointed Alhaji Isyaku Abdullahi Kubarachi as the new Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Kano (SEMA).

These appointments are effective immediately, and the newly appointed officials are expected to assume their new roles today.

Commenting on the reinstatement, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf expressed confidence in Dambo’s abilities and emphasized the importance of fostering a transparent and accountable government.

“We believe that Alhaji Sani Abdulkadir Dambo is the right person to lead the Kano Internal Revenue Service. His vast experience and expertise in tax administration will contribute significantly to our ongoing efforts to improve revenue generation and enhance the overall economic development of the state,” he stated.

The reinstatement of Dambo and the appointment of Kubarachi have generated mixed reactions among the residents of Kano State. While some view the decision as a positive step towards effective governance, others express concerns over the allegations that led to Dambo’s initial suspension.

As the reinstated Executive Chairman of the Kano Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Sani Abdulkadir Dambo will face the task of restoring public trust and delivering on the mandate of revenue generation for the state.

His actions in the coming months will determine whether the Governor’s decision was the right one, as Kano State continues its pursuit of progress and development.