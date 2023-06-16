Insecurity: Zamfara Gov Lawal Visits Defence Chief, Seeks Support

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has canvassed more military support to overcome security challenges confronting the State.

Governor Lawal on Friday sought military support and presence during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the visit was part of Governor Lawal’s efforts at sustaining peace and security in Zamfara State.

“Governor Lawal visited the Defence Headquarters purposely to appreciate the efforts of the military in the fight against banditry in Zamfara State,” it read.

“He had a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to discuss key security issues and the way forward.

“It is the resolve of our government to recognize the responsibility of the Federal Government for internal security, which includes a close collaboration and cooperation with the Military.

According to the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, the Governor is concerned over the lingering insecurity in some areas of Zamfara State, adding that he is working closely with all relevant stakeholders in the security agencies to restore peace.

Since Governor Lawal assumed office, communities around the state have been hunted by attacks by banditry.

The communities of Sakiddar Magaji, Janbako, and Ruwandoruwa have been attacked by bandits and had no fewer than 30 persons dead.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji while on search and rescue operation neutralised bandits and rescued kidnapped victims as part of efforts to rid the North-Western part of the country of banditry.