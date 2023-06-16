Nasarawa Assembly Crisis: Factional Speaker Balarabe Swears In Three Members

One of the factional Speakers of the 7th Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has sworn in three members- elect from the Daniel Ogazi-led faction.

The Speaker swore them in during an emergency sitting on Friday at the State Ministry For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Lafia.

READ ALSO: Balarabe Faction Holds Plenary Amid Tight Security, Protest

They are Ovey John of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Keffi East, Hudu Hudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Awe North and Muhammad Oyanki of the PDP representing Doma North who was hitherto the Deputy Speaker of Daniel Ogazi.

Balarabe congratulated and wished the members who are all first-timers, the best of luck in their legislative duties and restated their resolve to partner with the Executive arm of Government.

“I congratulate all of you. It is a demonstration of love for our state and our people. We have resolved collectively to partner with His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule to bring speedy development to communities across the state,” Balarabe said.

“We have given our commitment to our people to solicit for development to our various constituencies, hence the need to effectively partner with His Excellency.”

He also urged them to abide by the oath of office taken.

Muhammad Oyanki, who was the Deputy Speaker in Ogazi-led faction gave reason for joining the Balarabe-faction to be in the interest of peace, unity and development of their constituencies and the state at large.

“In the interest of our people and the state, we decided to join Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Assembly to contribute our quota to the development of the state,” Oyanki explained.

This brings number of members in the Balarabe faction to 14 and Ogazi to 10.