NJC Probes Seven Judges, Dismisses Petitions Against Odili, 25 Others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has okayed the probe of seven judges accused of engaging in sundry acts of corruption.

This decision was taken by the council, which is statutorily empowered to discipline erring judicial officers in the country, after its two-day meeting held on June 14 and 15th.

It says it has set up panels to probe the judges.

In a statement signed by the NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, the meeting was chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice (CJN) Kayode Ariwoola, who doubles as the Chairman of the Council.

Even though the NJC did not disclose the names of the judges under probe, it, revealed that they are “judicial Officers from the Court of Appeal and State High Courts”.

The Council said it considered reports from various investigation committees and the Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees on petitions written against 33 Judicial Officers from both the appellate and the high courts and agreed with the recommendation of the Committee that the seven judges have questions to answer.

The NJC however dismissed petitions against 26 others, among whom included a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Peter Odili, for lack of merit, diligent prosecution, withdrawal of the petition, being subjudice, and for the subject judge having retired from service.

The Council also came up with a policy barring judicial officers from switching henceforth from the High Court of Justice to the Customary Court of Appeal and vice versa.

“The only exception allowed is when a new Customary Court of Appeal is established in a state, judges who indicate interest to go to the Customary Court of Appeal will be allowed to proceed,” the statement read.

Also, the Council said it recommended 37 judicial officers for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal, Heads of Court, and Judges of the High Court and Customary Courts of Appeal.