No Rivalry Between DSS And EFCC, Says Ex-DSS Director

Former Director, Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor has asserted that there is no ongoing rivalry between the counter-intelligence and surveillance outfit and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Supposed notions of serious division between these two arms of the law had been abroad and this hit its zenith after the DSS stormed the Lagos State office of the EFCC, claiming ownership of the building located at No 15A Awolowo Road in Lagos, a day after the inauguration of the President, Bola Tinubu.

However, Ejiofor who was a guest on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Friday said, “The truth is that the DSS accommodates the EFCC as a sister agency, there is no rivalry between the DSS and EFCC”.

He noted that President Tinubu has constantly emphasised the need for security agencies to strengthen coordination and not work at cross purposes while addressing security agencies in his first few days in office.

The President of the National Institute for Security Studies stated that the DSS’s responsibilities are within the country and include counter-intelligence, internal security, counter-terrorism, and surveillance as well as investigating some other types of severe crimes against the state.

Ejiofor stated that any supposed rivalry between the DSS and EFCC would not affect the fair hearing and trial process of Abdulrasheed Bawa whom the president recently suspended.

“I think the PRO issued a statement to that effect. I personally started the NSO (National Security Organisation) at 15, Awolowo Road, which has been our headquarters. Now, there has been correspondence between the EFCC and the DSS for them to vacate because they need to use that place.

“The DSS also said you (EFCC) people must go, the EFCC chairman came to appeal to the DG so, I don’t see any rancour.”

“The DSS is charged with investigating crimes against the state. So, whether Bawa would get a fair hearing, is guaranteed. Because the DSS as far as I know without sounding immodest would always give you the benefit of the doubt”.