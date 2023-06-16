Tackle Police Brutality Complaints, Fubara Tells Rivers CP

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has challenged the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwonyi Emeka, to “squarely” tackle the surging complaints of police brutality against citizens of the state.

Fubara gave the charge on Friday when the CP led a team of other senior officers to visit him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor expressed concern over the daily receipt of complaints about policemen moving about in unmarked vehicles, operating brutally like members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Square (SARS).

He promised to support the new police commissioner to effectively fight the crime which he has pledged to do.

Nwonyi, who was deployed from the Force CID, Enugu Annex to the state about two weeks ago, said his visit to Fubara was to formally introduce himself and members of his team to the governor.

The 44th CP, who has previously worked in Rivers and has overseen the neutralisation of some criminals a few days ago, said he is more committed to tackle crime in whatever guise.

For Fubara, the new police commissioner would have no reason to fail as he said the government was committed to supporting him to put his wealth of experience and knowledge of the terrain to use.

As much as the governor hopes to see the new commissioner of police succeed in fighting crime, he equally wants to see him tackle public complaints against officers who operate brutally with unmarked vehicles.

Beyond the precision of logistics, Fubara assured the new CP of the cooperation of members of his cabinet, especially from the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.