Angry Students Block Major Highway, Protest Abductions In Zamfara

Motorists travelling along Gusau-Funtua Road were stranded on Saturday as students of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State blocked the ever-busy highway in protest of incessant abductions of their schoolmates by bandits.

Defying armed security personnel in the state capital, hundreds of students blocked the major road linking Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states.

The protesting students started marching from Damba to Sabon-Gida, the community opposite the main campus of the university.

They said five of their colleagues were kidnapped on Friday night in the Damba area, a community on the outskirts of Gusau.

The federal university is expected to commence its second semester examinations on Monday, however, the protesting students said the examinations would not be held as planned until the abducted colleagues regain their freedom.

Expressing their displeasure over the incessant abductions of their colleagues, the students said, “No students, no exams!”

An eyewitness, who gave her name simply as Rejoice, recounted the abduction incident.

Recently, several students of the university have been kidnapped with ransom paid to secure their release while some are still in captivity.

The students appealed to the relevant authorities to come to their aid as they could no longer concentrate on their studies.

Stakeholders of the students union in charge of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states called on the management of the university to put security measures in place to avert a future occurrence.

The angry students blocked the highway for several hours before the security agents forcefully dispersed the protesters.

One of the students reportedly beaten by security operatives was seen on the floor.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Muazu Abubakar, who was also at the protesting ground, declined an interview when approached by Channels Television.