Emefiele Had Access To Family, Medical Personnel Before Court Order – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) said Godwin Emefiele was granted access to his family and doctors long before a court gave a directive for such.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the DSS to let the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor to have access his family and lawyers.

But in a Saturday statement, the DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said the agency did that before the court order.

“It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials, and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so,” the statement read.

“The Service implements Standard Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation to the latter. It conducts its affairs transparently, and professionally and respects the rule of law in compliance with democratic governance.”

It also warned about what it described as a campaign of calumny against the Federal Government over Emefiele’s arrest.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Government over the suspension and investigation of Mr Godwin Emefiele,” the DSS said.

“Such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Government in a bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele. The Service is, therefore, aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.”