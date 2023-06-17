IGP Redeploys DIGs Inuwa, Ciroma, Mba To Head New Departments

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of the Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) Hafiz Inuwa, Bala Ciroma, and Frank Mba.

This comes less than 24 hours after Ciroma and Mba’s promotion from Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to DIG by the Police Service Commission).

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that Inuwa was deployed to head the Department of Logistics and Supply.

The recently promoted Ciroma and Mba were also said to have been posted to head the Department of Training and Development and the Department of Research and Planning, respectively.

“With the recent elevation, DIG Ciroma has become the supervising DIG for the North-East, while DIG Mba assumes a supervisory role over the South-East Geo political zone,” the statement reads.

“Similarly, the IGP has approved the posting/redeployment of seventeen (17) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to various commands and formations.”

See the full statement below: