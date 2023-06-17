Newly-Elected Kaduna Assembly Member Dies Four Days After Inauguration

A member of the 10th Kaduna State House of Assembly, Honorable Garba Madami has died.

The member representing the Chikun constituency died on Saturday just four days after he and other members of the Assembly were inaugurated.

The late lawmaker was a one-time chairman of Chikun Local Government Area and former Commissioner of Planning and Budget. He also served as Political Adviser to the late Governor Patrick Yakowa of Kaduna State.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped Catholic Priest Regains Freedom In Kaduna

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has expressed shock over Madami’s death.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, the Governor commiserated with his immediate family and the people of Chikun Constituency, noting that the lawmaker was known for promoting peaceful coexistence and was greatly respected.

Governor Sani prayed to God to grant the soul of Madami eternal rest and comfort his family, associates, friends, and constituents he left behind.