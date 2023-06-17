Police Kill Three Kidnap Suspects In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has neutralised three kidnap suspects in the Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Polycarp Emeka Nwonyi, confirmed the incident during a press conference on Saturday.

Nwonyi said operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit led by their commander, CSP Adamu Ahmadu, stormed a suspected kidnappers hideout at the Isiodu forest in Emohua LGA of the state around 3:30 pm on Friday.

It was gathered that there was a gun battle between the suspects and the operatives, during which three of the suspects were fatally injured.

The suspects were rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Two AK-47 rifles and eight magazines fully loaded with 70 rounds of live ammunition were recovered. Ten cartridges were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, police operatives on a routine patrol have recovered a male corpse tied to a transformer at Elelenwon.

A suspect has been arrested and is helping the police with investigations, the authorities confirmed.

This comes barely four days after four suspected kidnappers operating out of Elibrada also in Emohua LGA were neutralised by the police.