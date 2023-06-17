Three Dead, Two Injured In Abeokuta-Sagamu Road Crash

Three persons have died and two others were injured in a road crash around Day Waterman College along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, a few kilometres to the Ogun State capital.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliant and Enticement Corps (TRACE) Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the development on Saturday.

The three victims who were believed to be clerics died in the accident involving a Rio car and a Sino truck.

He said the accident happened around 9:44 a.m. and was caused by excessive speed and loss of control on the part of the Rio car driver with registration number AKD827DV and the white Sino truck with registration number WDL466XA.

According to an eyewitness account, the Rio car, in which a driver, a passenger and three preachers in white clotting/apparel with robes were driving in, was coming from Oke-Aragbiji in Osun State where they had gone for prayers and a deliverance service.

The driver was said to have suddenly lost control due to excessive speed. He was also dozing behind the wheels, ran over the median, and hit and uprooted the street light on the median before colliding head-on with the truck loaded with cement.

“The three men of God died due to the impact of the collision while the driver and the passenger in front were injured,” he said.

Akinbiyi added that the injured victims were rescued and taken to Ijaye General Hospital in Abeokuta while the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

He stated that the two vehicles had been taken to Owode-Egba Divisional Police Command for further investigation.

The TRACE spokesperson commiserated with the deceased families, calling on motorists to eschew excessive speed, take adequate rest before setting out on a journey and get rid of worries from the mind while driving.