Two NPFL Stars, Adeleye Jostle For Eagles’ Goalkeeping Spot

Two Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) stars — Victor Sochima and Olorunleke Ojo — and Adebayo Adeleye will battle for the Super Eagles’ goalkeeping spot ahead of the team’s match against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles face the Leone Stars in a 2023 AFCON qualifier with suspended Francis Uzoho missing the game.

Uzoho got a yellow card in Nigeria’s last qualifier against Guinea-Bissau leaving Coach Jose Peseiro with no option but to invite the trio for Sunday’s tie.

So, when the list of players for the clash came out, Sochima, who features for Rivers United, and Ojo who plays for Nigerian champions Enyimba made the cut alongside Adeleke of Israel’s Hapoel Jerusalem.

Nigeria have since Carl Ikeme’s retirement struggled to have a number one. Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, and Ikechukwu Ezenwa have all tasted the position.

However, many fans have criticised their showings for the three-time African champions.

Going into Sunday’s game, football fans and pundits are divided over who should man the post away in Sierra Leone.

Eagles Fly To Monrovia

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have arrived in Sierra Leone for the game, according to a tweet on the team’s handle Saturday evening.

In one tweet, an edited video shows the team boarding a flight and the plane taking off, then cuts to the players disembarking from a plane.

“Our journey to Monrovia, Liberia for the AFCON 2023 Qualifier against Sierra Leone,” the caption read.

Our journey to Monrovia, Liberia for the AFCON 2023 Qualifier against Sierra Leone! #SoarSuperEagles #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/QdUtNVS45y — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 17, 2023

Nigeria are second on the Group A qualification log for the competition with nine points from four games — they won three and lost one match.

A win in Monrovia will be enough for the 2013 champions to book a spot for the tournament set for January in Ivory Coast.

Earlier, Nigeria’s group opponent and table-toppers Guinea-Bissau defeated minnows Sao Tome and Principe 1-0.