Binance Moves Against Binance Nigeria Ltd, CEO Calls Firm ‘Scammer Entity’

The Co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange company, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has accused Binance Nigeria Limited of being a scammer entity.

Zhao made the comments on Sunday in a tweet.

“Binance have issued cease & desist notice to the scammer entity “Binance Nigeria Limited”. Don’t believe everything you read in the news,” he said.

— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) June 18, 2023

This comes one week after the US Securities and Exchange Commission last Monday charged the crypto giant with securities law violations that it said amounted to “an extensive web of deception” and “calculated evasion of the law.”

Binance is alleged to have permitted US residents to trade, even though the platform is not registered in the United States as a securities exchange. The case also alleges the firm misused customer funds.

As of last Thursday, “we are suspending USD deposits and notifying customers that our banking partners are preparing to pause fiat (USD) withdrawal channels as early as June 13,” Binance.US said on Twitter.

“We are taking these proactive steps as we — for a time — transition to a crypto-only exchange,” it added.