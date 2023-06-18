Emefiele: DSS Uncovers Planned Negative Campaign Against FG

The Department of State Service (DSS) says it has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the government over the suspended central bank governor, mister godwin emefiele.

The DSS in a statement it issued through its head of public relations, Mr Peter Afunanya claimed that some groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos State in the coming week with placards depicting the service and the government in bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

It also revealed that there is a plan to infiltrate its fold with the aim of using disloyal staff members for subversive purpose against its leadership.

While warning those it described as plotters to desist from their plans, the DSS said the arrow heads are already under watch and will be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the DSS says it has granted the family of Mr Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to the former CBN governor who is in their custody, long before the court order directing the service to do so.

The Secret Police further stressed that Emefiele was never denied access to his lawyers, medical officers, as well as his relatives.

“It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

“The Service implements Standard Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation to the latter. It conducts its affairs transparently, and professionally and respects the rule of law in compliance with democratic governance,” the DSS communique partly read.

The DSS went on to assure Nigerians of its professionalism in the current matter(s) under its purview, adding that the Service will, however, not be distracted or intimidated.