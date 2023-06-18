Five Terrorists Neutralised, One Arrested As Police, Hunters Raid Bandit’s Camps In Katsina

Five suspected terrorists have been neutralised in a joint clearance operation carried out by the police in collaboration with hunters and vigilantes in Batsari and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The intelligence-driven raiding operation also led to the arrest of an 18-year-old suspected notorious bandit identified as Abubakar Idris.

In addition, thirty-eight (38) cows, forty (40) sheep, and sixty-five (65) goats were also recovered during the operation led by the Katsina Police Command’s OC Anti-kidnapping Unit and OC SIB.

The joint security team also raided and dislodged several suspected terrorists’ camps at Marake, Garin Yara, and Garin Labo villages of Batsari LGA, as well as the camp of one Audu Lankai, a suspected bandit leader terrorizing Jibia LGA and its environs.

Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq noted in a statement that operatives are still scanning the scene for possible arrests of other members of the camp and/or the recovery of more exhibits.

Sadiq explained that, the clearance operation took place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 as part of efforts and commitment of the Katsina Police Command in the ongoing fight against all forms of crime and criminality within the state under the leadership of CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa.

The state police command through is spokesman, called on the people of Katsina to always assist security agencies with vital information in a bid to decimate crime in the state.