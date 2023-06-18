FRSC Announces Fresh Traffic Diversion On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced fresh traffic diversion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway due to ongoing reconstruction work.

Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Sunday, “In continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the traffic has been diverted from linking the expressway at New Garage Lagos.”

“Traffic from Isheri Olowora passing through River Valley Estate to link the expressway. Inward lagos have been diverted to pass through Babcock College, opposite Enyo filling station to link the expressway and drive into Lagos.”

According to the Corps spokesman, motorists could pass through Ojodu and make a U-turn in front of FRSC Ojodu to link the expressways at BRT Bus-stop.

“FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu while directing the FRSC Commands along the corridor to ensure minimum hardship on behalf of commuters also enjoins the motoring public along the route to exercise maximum patience and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies along the said routes,” the statement concluded.