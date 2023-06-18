‘I Thought It Was Over’, Wike Says He Was Poisoned At PDP Secretariat

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says he was poisoned at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign secretariat in 2018 but in spite of the political gang-up against him, God always give him victory.

The former two-term governor of the oil-rich state, said he thought life was over for him but God saw him through.

Wike spoke at the family thanksgiving service held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom Deanery in Rivers State on Sunday.

“In December 2018, that day was the day my former Chief of Staff was going to have Thanksgiving. And I was to attend that Thanksgiving on a Sunday. From that Sunday, I never came down from my room. It was bad,” the PDP powerbroker recounted.

“There are words I don’t want to use so that it does not look somehow but those who attended the January 1st state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day.

“I just sat down there and told my Deputy Governor to speak on my behalf. People didn’t know what was going on. After that banquet, 12 midnight, I was taken out of the country because I thought it was over.”

Wike said he was flown to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon and the doctors said his liver and kidney had been damaged.

“When we got to Beirut, the doctors looked at me and I was looking at them. They were not telling me anything, they said we have to do many tests,” he narrated.

“They came back the next morning and they said, ‘Look, it was bad’. My kidney had gone. My liver had gone and they (doctors) were looking at me.”

”I never knew that I had been poisoned in our campaign secretariat. My intestinal (were) all black.”

The former governor said miraculously, his failed organs were restored and his liver and kidney started functioning again.

“So, the doctors did all they could do. The next day they came back, they said, ‘What is happening to you? They said everything is turning around.’

My liver is functioning now. My kidney is functioning. To the glory of God, after about one week, they said I can now go.”