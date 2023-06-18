Sultan of Sokoto Declares June 28 Eid-Ul-Adha

The Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Wednesday, June 28 as the day to mark Eid-Ul-Adha.

The NSCIA president said this in a statement issued by the National Moonsighting Committee, declaring Monday, June 19 as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

“The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 19/June/2023 as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH. Accordingly Wednesday 28/June/2023 will be the day of Eidul Adha 1444 AH. His Eminence.”

Eid-Ul-Adha or Eid-Ul Kabir, as it is called, is the second celebration in the Hijrah calendar with the first being Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

During the 10 days leading up to the celebration, Muslims are urged to increase their acts of worship and ask Allah for all their hearts’ desires.