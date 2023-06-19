President Tinubu Dissolves Boards Of Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, approved the dissolution of boards of Federal Government parastatals, agencies, institutions and government-owned companies.

This was contained in a statement by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

In the statement signed by the Director of Information, Willie Bassey on behalf of the SGF, George Akume, the President took the decision “in the exercise of its constitutional powers and in the public interest”.

“The dissolution does not, however, affect Boards, Commissions and Councils listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” the statement partly read.

“In view of this development and until such a time new boards are constituted, the Chief Executive Officers of the Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions, and Government-Owned Companies are directed to refer matters requiring the attention of their Boards to the President, through the Permanent Secretaries of their respective supervisory Ministries and Offices.”

Permanent Secretaries were also directed to route such correspondences to the President through the Office of the SGF.

“Consequently, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to ensure compliance to the provision of this directive which took effect from Friday 16th June, 2023.”