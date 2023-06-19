Chief Imam Regains Freedom From Kidnappers In Ondo

The Chief Imam of Uso community, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade, who was abducted by gunmen on his farm on Saturday afternoon has regained his freedom.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday morning.

She revealed that the victim was released late Sunday evening but couldn’t say if any ransom was paid to the abductors before the cleric was released.

READ ALSO: Oil Thieves Are Not Hidden, Must Be Part Of Discussion, Says Cole

The Chief Imam was abducted early on Saturday by some yet to be identified gunmen in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The 67 year old Islamic Cleric was reportedly taken from his his farm at Asolo Camp, at about 3pm.

According to a family source, the kidnappers had contacted the family, demanding that ransom be paid for his release.

Though the Divisional Police Officer in Uso and his men, along with local vigilantes were said to have gone combing the bush in the area in order to rescue the victim and apprehend the abductors, however, it is not clear how the Imam managed to escaped from his captors.