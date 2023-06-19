Dangote Hails Tinubu On Fuel Subsidy Removal

Nigerian business tycoon, Aliko Dangote has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the removal of fuel subsidy and other recent strides achieved by the new administration.

Dangote made this known in a chat with State House correspondents after he met with the President in his office on Monday.

According to the businessman, the expectation is that the removal of fuel subsidy will open up better financial capabilities for the country to invest in other areas such as education as well as advance development among the citizenry.

Dangote further stated that the courtesy visit was congratulatory and an opportunity to brief the President on the activities of the Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote Foundations, as they seek more commitments from the President, particularly towards advancing the nation’s health sector.

He also noted that “Nigerians have been getting a lot and should expect more. All is great, things are going well”.

See more photos: State House/Nosa Asemota

Dangote met with the President alongside the Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, who was at the Villa to brief the President on his efforts at eradicating polio, measles, malaria and other diseases from the continent.

On his part, the President pledged to prioritise the health and safety of Nigerians, underscoring that the health of citizens, particularly the workforce is critical for any country to develop.

The President said his administration would do all that is required to make their work in Nigeria and Africa successful, particularly in the area of eradicating polio, measles, malaria and other diseases from the continent.

According to the President, Gates “has all it takes to help developing nations more”.

Following his inauguration, Tinubu has continued to host prominent guests in Aso Rock.

He had earlier today met with Chairman of Bhanti Artel Worldwide, Sunil Mittal; who came in company of Chief Executive Officer Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, and other members of the company’s board.

Tinubu also held a meeting with the United States Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Energy Resources, Geoffrey Praytt, as well as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari.