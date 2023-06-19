Ex-Imo PDP Officials Defect To APC, Back Uzodimma

Barely 24 hours after resigning and dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seven former members of the party’s State Working Committee in Imo State, led by its Deputy Chairman, Martin Ejiogu, have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former PDP officials made this known during a courtesy visit to Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Government House in Owerri on Monday.

The new APC members pledged their support for the Uzodimma-led administration, promising to support the governor’s re-election bid come November 11.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over ‘Dangerous’ Unapproved Herbal Products

According to them, their decision to join the APC was based on the governor’s exemplary leadership style and good governance in the state during the last three and a half years.

Uzodimma commended them for taking a positive and bold step. He urged them to continue to support his administration to deliver quality governance to the people of the state.