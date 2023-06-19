Kano Govt To Rebuild Historic Walls With Debris From Demolished Buildings

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has revealed plans to rebuild the old Kano walls using debris from demolished sites in the state.

Governor Yusuf made this announcement during an inspection of some of the demolished sites in the Kano metropolis over the weekend.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Tofa, the governor assured the public that the debris from the demolished sites would be utilised for the reconstruction of the historic Kano walls.

The governor emphasised the need for security at the demolition sites, stating, “People who have no business are not needed to be seen at the demolition sites, and the police and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been mandated to provide security and guard against intruders.”

He further warned that appropriate actions would be taken against intruders and those who exhibited recalcitrant behavior.

During the inspection, Yusuf expressed his vision for the rehabilitation of the Kano city walls, stating, “We went round the city to inspect the demolished sites, and we decided to use the debris of the demolished sites to rehabilitate Kano city walls, so as to preserve history, beautify Kano, and make it a site of attraction as a national monument.”

The governor also called upon the residents of Kano to remain law-abiding and to report any suspicious movements to the security agencies. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the state.