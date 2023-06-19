President Tinubu Appoints Bala Usman, Hannatu Musawa As Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, as the Special Adviser on Policy Coordination.

Also appointed by the President is Hannatu Musa Musawa as the Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy.

The appointments were announced by Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in a statement on Monday.

The President also appointed Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel as the Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate) and Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim as the Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

The appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs was also approved by the President.

Bala Usman was first appointed as the MD of NPA by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 before he was reappointed for a second tenure of 5 years in January 2021.

She was, however, suspended as the MD of the NPA later in May 2021 on the recommendation of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.