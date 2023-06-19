Tinubu Meets Dangote, Bill Gates Behind Closed-Doors In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has received in audience, business tycoon Aliko Dangote and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, at the State House in Abuja.

The visit is part of the Gates Foundation’s commitment to working closely with communities and leaders to support innovation.

Expected also to be discussed at the meeting which is holding behind closed-doors are issues of global health and development even as they concern Nigeria within the community of nations.

In the weeks following his inauguration as president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has continued to receive in audience various prominent guests in Aso Rock.

Earlier today, he met with Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bhanti Artel Worldwide who came in company of Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, Chief Executive Officer Airtel Nigeria and other members of the company’s board.

The president also held a meeting with the United States Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Energy Resources, Ambassador Geoffrey Praytt, as well as the GCEO-NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari.