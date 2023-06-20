Ortom In EFCC Custody Amid Misappropriation Claims

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated June 20, 2023
A photo combination of EFCC logo and ex-Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

 

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has been taken into the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ortom was invited for questioning by the anti-graft agency for alleged misappropriation of funds, a month after leaving office.

Channels Television reports that the ex-Benue governor arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC on Tuesday morning and was sighted walking into the building of the anti-graft agency.

Benue State is said to have a debt profile of N187.7 billion.

