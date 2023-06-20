Court To Rule In Kanu’s Case Against DSS July 20

A Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja has fixed the July 20 for ruling on the application filed by the counsel for Nnamdi Kanu asking the court to compel the Department Of State Services (DSS) to allow him access a medical doctor of his choice.

At the hearing of the suit, the lawyer to the detained leader of the proscribed indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mike Ozekhome informed the court that the IPOB leader, who is in the custody of the secret police requires urgent ear surgery.

Ozekhome said the DSS has repeatedly refused to grant Kanu access to his personal doctor and have also refused to release medical records of the pro-Biafra agitator.

In his respone, counsel for the DSS argued that the Kanu is being given proper feeding and medical attention while in the custody of the secret police.