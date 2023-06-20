I Feel Like A Tiger Ready To Chase Away Criminals – IGP Egbetokun

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun says he feels like a Tiger ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria.

He stated this during a chat with State House correspondents on Tuesday after his decoration with the rank of IGP.

IGP Egbetokun expressed his feelings about his new responsibility, stating that he is looking forward to taking over on Wednesday by 11 am.

He said, “I will tell you that right now, I feel like a Tiger inside of me ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other time, I feel like a lion in me ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria.”

Earlier, Vice President Kashim Shettima decorated the newly-appointed IGP with his new rank at a short ceremony at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima was assisted by Egbetokun’s spouse, Mrs Egbetokun at the event witnessed by senior government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and the outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba.

The new IGP replaced Baba, who was appointed as the IGP by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

The immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had also in an acting capacity, decorated Baba with his new rank of IGP in 2021.

The new acting IGP, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023, had served as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.