NDLEA, NAFDAC Boards Not Dissolved, FG Clarifies

The Federal Government says the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) are not dissolved.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume said the two boards are exempted from the dissolution of the Boards of Federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions and government-owned companies earlier announced later Monday.

The statement with the clarification was signed by the Director of Information in the SGF Office, Willie Bassey on behalf of Akume.

“Further to the directive on the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government-owned Companies, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has clarified that the Boards of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC) are exempted from such dissolution,” the statement read.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu approved the dissolution of all boards of Federal Government parastatals, agencies, institutions and government-owned companies “in the exercise of its constitutional powers and in the public interest”.

The SGF Office stated that the directive took effect from Friday, June 16, 2023.

The move followed the sacking of all the service chiefs in the country and the appointment of new ones.

Those affected in the unprecedented shakeup include Alkali Usman who was removed as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Lucky Irabor, sacked as the Chief of Defence Staff; Faruk Yahaya, retired as the Chief of Army Staff; Awwal Gambo, removed as the Chief of Naval Staff; and Isiaka Amao, retired as Chief of Air Staff.

The President subsequently appointed new service chiefs in the country and named a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, as his new National Security Adviser (NSA). Ribadu replaces Babagana Monguno as the nation’s NSA.

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa is now the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen T. A Lagbaja is now the Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla now the Chief of Naval Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar now the Chief of Air Staff, DIG Kayode Egbetokun now the Acting Inspector-General of Police and Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye is now the Chief of Defense Intelligence.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Adeniyi Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs. He takes over from Hameed Ali.

However, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi survived the retirement shake-up.