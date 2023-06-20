Oluomo Reelected Ogun Assembly Speaker

The immediate past Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo has been reelected as the speaker of the 10th Legislature while Bolanle Ajayi from Yewa South State Constituency elected as Deputy Speaker.

The new speaker and deputy were elected by the 26 member-house on the floor of the Assembly presided over by the Clerk, Deji Adeyemo.

Giving his maiden address, Oluomo assured members and the executive arm of government of purposeful leadership for socio-economic and political development of the state.

Oluomo and Ajayi were unanimously elected speaker and deputy speaker.

After the oath of office and allegiance were administered, Oluomo gave his speech and thanked members for their support, just as he promised synergy with the executive for purposeful leadership.