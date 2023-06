The head of the UN’s refugee agency Filippo Grandi said on Tuesday that the number of people who have fled the fighting in Sudan was now more than 500,000 while two million are internally displaced.

“Today we pass the mark of half a million refugees from Sudan following the beginning of the conflict,” he said at a press conference in Nairobi. “Two million people are displaced inside the country.”

