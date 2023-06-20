Shettima Decorates New Acting IGP Egbetokun

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has decorated the newly-appointed Inspector General of police, Kayode Egbetokun with his new rank of inspector-general of police (IGP).

The new acting IGP had also served as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

Shettima performed the short ceremony in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The VP was assisted by Egbetokun’s spouse, Mrs Egbetokun, at the event witnessed by senior government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

Other officials present were Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and the outgoing Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba.

The new IGP replaces Usman Baba, who was appointed as the Inspector General of Police by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

In a chat with State House correspondents after the decoration, the new IGP expressed his feelings about his new responsibility, stating that he was looking forward to taking over Wednesday morning by 11 am.

“I will tell you that right now, I feel like a tiger inside of me, ready to chase away all the criminals in Nigeria. And some other times, I feel like a lion in me, ready to devour all the internal enemies of Nigeria,” he said.

The immediate past Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, also in an acting capacity, decorated Baba with his new rank of IGP in 2021.