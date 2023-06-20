Tinubu Returns NEMA, Hajj Commission To VP Office

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, returned the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima for supervision.

In a statement signed by Olusola Abiola, a Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, the action of the President is in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

“The President has also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the President, hours earlier on Tuesday, departed Abuja for a two-day Summit in Paris, France.

The President will join world leaders in Paris from June 22 to 23 to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.