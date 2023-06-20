Tinubu’s Start As President Better Than His Lagos Days – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, says the early days of President Bola Tinubu as Nigerian leader is not perfect but reasonably better than his time as Lagos State governor between May 1999 and May 2007.

George, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, said though he remains as solid member of the PDP, while Tinubu is an All Progressives Congress (APC) powerbroker, he is not an enemy of the President.

“The major difference between Bola and I is his methodology, his managerial style, is unlike me. I have a background in the military and I am a logistician in the military. You don’t carry your men to war without adequately doing your serious planning, intelligence gathering,” the PDP chieftain said.

Asked of his assessment of the Tinubu’s administration in the last three weeks since the President assumed office on May 29, 2023, George said, “It is not a 100-metre race. He (Tinubu) is to manage his people and to manage the resources of this country for the betterment of this country. He is just starting off.”

When further asked to describe the performance of Tinubu in the last 22 days as Nigeria’s President, the Lagos-based PDP stalwart said, “It’s not perfect but reasonable. At least, it is better than what we had known before when he was in Lagos. May be he was much younger at that time and no experience but now, Lagos is not Abuja.”

George, a septuagenarian longtime political rival of Tinubu in Lagos, said he would take permission from the PDP should the President approach him to work together for the good of the country.

He, however, expressed confidence that his party and its candidate in the February 25 poll, Atiku Abubakar would emerge victorious at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

“Let’s wait for the outcome of the judiciary. The process is not over. The day the process is over and the court pronounce him as the President, we have no way to fight but to pray for Nigeria,” he said.