Awakening Nigerian Consciousness, Growth, Tied To Eradication Of Illiteracy – National Librarian

In a bid to address the issue of over 20 million illiterates in Nigeria, the National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Professor Chinwe Anunobi, emphasized the need to promote reading habits and eradicate illiteracy in the country.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the 2023 Annual Readership Promotion Campaign, Professor Anunobi stated that only the eradication of illiteracy can awaken consciousness in the country and foster desired growth which is the dividend of true democracy.

Prof Anunobi also stated that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would remain elusive without addressing the significant adult illiteracy rate.

While acknowledging the positive impact of the NLN-led readership campaign, the National Librarian stressed the ongoing importance of the initiative. She noted that the program has been instrumental in mitigating illiteracy levels, preventing the number of illiterates in Nigeria from reaching staggering figures.

The campaign, held annually across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, has continued to promote lifelong learning through reading beyond examination purposes.

Professor Anunobi also highlighted the alignment of the campaign with SDG 4, which focuses on quality education and lifelong learning opportunities. She emphasized that achieving such education goals would be challenging when a significant portion of the population remains illiterate.

Furthermore, the National Library has actively supported reading habits by providing reading materials to institutions. In 2022 alone, the library donated over 1,855 volumes in 1,740 titles to 16 primary, secondary, and higher institutions out of the 46 institutions that requested reading material support.

The nationwide readership campaign was formally launched by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Andrew David Adejo. He emphasized the importance of reading in fostering knowledge acquisition and its crucial role in democratic governance and development plans, including the Renewed Hope Agenda and the realization of SDGs.

Efforts to address illiteracy in Nigeria remain a priority, and the National Library’s annual readership campaign serves as a crucial platform to promote literacy and lifelong learning, ultimately contributing to the achievement of national and global development goals.