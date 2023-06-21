Governor Kabir Yusuf Directs All Commissioner Nominees To Declare Assets

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Kabir Yusuf has directed all the 19 Commissioner nominees must comply with code of conduct rules.

According to the governor, by this announcement, the nominees are expected to declare assets within the best possible time before their onward screening at the State Assembly.

The governor in a brief communique on Wednesday, vowed that no commissioner nominee will be sworn- in as cabinet member without filling the asset declaration form from the Code of Conduct Bureau.

“All other political appointees under this administration shall also comply with the directive accordingly,” he stated.

Governor Kabir Yusuf reiterated his commitment to people of Kano State, noting that transparency and accountability remain the basic principles of his administration which will be applied to champion good governance as promised in his blueprint during the electioneering campaign.

The governor’s comments come a few hours after he vowed to publish the names of individuals who allegedly received illegal land allocations from the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the Kano Polytechnic.

He asserted that 70 per cent of the lands allocated at the polytechnic were reportedly allotted to Ganduje’s wife, Dr. Hafsat Ganduje, and their children.

Governor Yusuf further expressed his concerns regarding the misuse of public property, stating, “The place belongs to the masses. It is supposed that a hostel is built there, create lecture theatres, and sports complex for the benefit of students, rather they converted.”

He emphasized his commitment to restoring the lost glory of the tertiary institution and declared his intention to disclose the names of other beneficiaries who had allegedly misused lands designated for educational purposes.