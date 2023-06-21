Kano Governor Reinstates Magaji As Anti-Corruption Boss

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has reinstated Muhuyi Magaji as the Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

This is according to a statement on Wednesday signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, who disclosed that Magaji’s reinstatement is to allow for the completion of his tenure.

“His Excellency Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State, has approved the reinstatement of Barr. Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as Chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, PCACC, to complete his tenure.

“Recall that Barr Muhuyi was suspended from office by the previous administration in questionable circumstances.

The statement also notes that the PCACC’s boss’ reinstatement is with “immediate effect and in compliance with a court order.”

Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly in 2021 asked the anti-corruption boss to step aside for a month after he kicked against the posting of an accountant to the agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

After being asked to step aside for a while without any action, he filed for the reversal of his suspension at the National Industrial Court in Abuja in January 2022.

On March 1, 2022, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano dismissed an ex parte motion filed by Magaji seeking to stop an investigative panel instituted by the state House of Assembly and also restraining the police from investigating or arresting him.

He was arrested in April 2022 at the Sokoto State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja and was subsequently dismissed by the former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.