Tribunal Set To Hear APM’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Court is set to hear the petition filed by the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) challenging the February 25 election victory of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the last hearing on Monday, the party asked for a week’s adjournment which was turned down by the court.

The party had applied to the court for a date to commence hearing of its petition against the results of the presidential election which had earlier been delayed over their inability to obtain a Supreme Court judgement.

The apex court had dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s suit which sought to nullify the President’s election based on allegations of double nomination against Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The party claims the ruling is necessary for them to make progress in their case because it had far-reaching pronouncements which are relevant to certain core issues of dispute in its case.

The APM is expected to open and close its case today by calling one witness.

The APM called its sole witness – Aisha Abubakar who said she is the Assistant Welfare Officer of the party and a politician.

Under cross-examination, she said she wasn’t privy to when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) got the notice of substitution for Borno central senatorial for the APC.

She said she is aware of the Supreme Court judgement delivered on May 26 that dismissed the PDP’s suit on allegations of double nomination against Kashim Shettima and was made to read some sections of the judgement.

She also admitted that Kabiru Masari did not contest the May 25 presidential election but was a placeholder.

The APM objected to the admissibility of the judgement, stating that reasons will be given at a later date.

The court however admitted the judgement as evidence.