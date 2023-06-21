Unauthorised Use Of Our Brand Illegal, EFCC Warns Skit, Movie Makers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned content creators, movie and skit producers against unauthorised use of its branded Jackets, symbols, insignia and other accoutrements.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday, the Commission noted that the use of the EFCC brand in movies without authorisation is illegal.

Uwujaren said the Commission appreciates the desire of producers to create content with plot around the EFCC, it is important that they get authorisation from the Commission including vetting of scenes.

READ ALSO: Politicians Launch Books They’ve Never Read, Senator Sani Laments Decline In Reading Culture

“While the Commission appreciate the desire by some operators in the creative sector to produce movies/skits with plots around economic and financial crimes, it is incumbent on such operators to seek the Commission’s authorisation, including vetting of scenes which purport to depict the operations of the Commission, to ensure that false or misleading messages are not passed to the public.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes,” the statement read.

The Commission also warned that anyone found acting contrary to its advisory shall henceforth be treated as an impersonator and dealt with accordingly.