World Leaders Eager To Meet With President Tinubu At Paris Summit – Alake

No less than four foreign leaders have requested to meet with President Bola Tinubu in Paris, France where he is expected to participate in the New Global Financial Pact Summit organised by President Emmanuel Macron.

This is according to Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, who spoke to the media on the essence of the summit on Wednesday.

Alake said the countries expressing interest to expand economic cooperation are France, the United States, Switzerland among others, as President Tinubu works to network in a bid to attract greater foreign investment to the country.

READ ALSO: British Ministers Responding Positively To Tinubu’s First Decisions – High Commissioner

“The President wants to network with international finance corporations, institutions, countries that are well healed that would facilitate or that could facilitate direct foreign investment into Nigeria,” Alake said.

He recalled that in the recent past, a lot of international investors exited Nigeria because of the restrictive currency policies, but owing to the recent bold moves taken by the President in the area of the economy, foreign nations and investors have indicated more interest in the affairs of Nigeria in shoring up the country’s economy.

President Tinubu, who is making his first trip out of the country as President, on Tuesday arrived Paris, France for the two-day summit.

He was received at the airport by Ambassador Kayode Laro and other top government officials from the Nigerian Embassy and French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the plane touched down at 6:47pm local time.

During his time in Paris, the President, according to Alake, will to join world leaders to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment, following the devastating impact of climate change, the energy crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic.