Fires Razes Plank Market In Ogun

Fire razed the Olusesi Plank Market in the Ado-Odo, Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred around 10am, was said to be as a result of power surge which emanated from a nearby shop and spread to the plank market.

A similar incident, according to residents of the area, happened about two year ago.

According to an eyewitness, shop owners were seen scampering as they made attempt to salvage some of their wares, while the Fire Service, Ota Command responded by putting out the fire before it escalated to other areas.

In a statement, the Zonal Public Relations Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in charge Lagos and Ogun states, Ibrahim Farinloye and the Ogun State fire service have confirmed the incident.

No life was lost in the incident, the emergency responders stated.